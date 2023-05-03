Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals Prequel Comic for Free Comic Book Day

Before fans follow Peter Parker and Miles Morales' adventures together in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the video game will offer players a fun preview later this week for Free Comic Book Day. May 6th is the day set for FCBD, where retailers open their doors and allow customers a certain set of free comics to take home with them. All of the major publishers have comics set aside exclusively for FCBD, with the bigger publishers like Marvel and DC using them to tease stories coming out later in the year. This is probably why Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is queuing up its next adventure for the two wall-crawlers.

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have yet to give an official release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, nor have they provided a release window more specific than "2023." However, a new report claims the video game is coming out in September. While that has yet to be confirmed, Venom voice actor Tony Todd did let it slip that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was going to be released in September as well. This is also the same month its predecessor, Marvel's Spider-Man, came out in 2018.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

You can find a synopsis for the Free Comic Book Day prequel issue of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 below, and make sure to pick it up May 6th in stores:

When the story opens, MJ and Peter are back from Symkaria, and MJ has just finished her first book, "Perilous: A Journey Into War-Torn Symkaria." But unfortunately, sales aren't going well, and she's been forced to go on J. Jonah Jameson's "Just The Facts" podcast to try and drum up support for her book. As their ideologies clash and the interview starts to go south, the Spider-Men literally crash the interview while fighting The Tarantula (a familiar face from Spider-Geddon #0). Miles and Peter wrap up the Tarantula, which also wraps up MJ's disastrous interview.

As the story continues, we see several worlds colliding in the lives of Miles, Peter, and MJ. Miles, a student at Brooklyn Visions Academy, sees all of his friends solidifying their plans for college—but he is feeling left out. He's been so focused on other things; he hasn't had time to think about the future. There are plenty of directions he could go but trying to pick the 'right' one is overwhelming and paralyzing.



Meanwhile, Peter is back in Queens, living in the house he grew up in. But he's drowning in bills. May had mortgaged the house to keep F.E.A.S.T. running during the events of Marvel's Spider-Man, and now Peter is left with the responsibility of finding a new job in order to make the payments. MJ would make a perfect housemate to help with the mortgage, but she needs to stay in the city for her job as an associate editor at the Daily Bugle. At least that's what she tells Peter. There is unspoken tension between them, as both struggle to take the next step in their relationship.



On top of all that, there's a new gang in town, and they appear to be using…magic? Our heroes work together to track down and confront members of this gang, using their super powers to uncover the gang's leader: The Hood! This new Super Villain appears to have supernatural abilities that defy mere webs and fists. While Miles, Peter, and MJ attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other, they keep coming back to one of the main themes of this action-packed issue: is magic real?