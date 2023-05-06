Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Prequel Now Available for Free

It's May 6, which means a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel is now available and available for free. There's still no official word from PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games when the Spider-Man sequel will release on PS5, but the expectation based on leaks and rumors is it will release in September, just like its predecessor. Before this happens, and before the pair get the chance to make this information official, they have released the aforementioned prequel, a comic book that is free because today it is Free Comic Book Day.

If you haven't check out the comic yet, it provides a glimpse into what Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and MJ have been up to since the events of the first game and its trio of DLC. In the comic book, the trio comes up against two villains: The Hood and Tarantula, who could both be in the sequel though if they are getting their shine here that may suggest otherwise. We knew The Hood was going to be in the comic, as this information was relayed ahead of time, but the Tarantula was a surprise. That said, the character has been established in the game's universe, we just haven't seen him yet, well, until now that is.

"When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic," writes Jon Paquette Narrative Director at Insomniac Games, of the comic. "But we kept coming back to the same core premise-What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn't understand? Additionally, we wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ's journalism career going?"

Catch up with Miles, MJ and Peter in an all-new single issue adventure taking place after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.



The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic is available today for Free Comic Book Day: https://t.co/TzP57zJfk3 pic.twitter.com/Odw9CubdLZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2023

If you're interested in reading the comic, which sets the stage for the game, then you can visit "participating" comic book stores or download the comica digitally on the Marvel Unlimited app or Marvel.com. As noted, it's free, and seemingly a permanent offer.