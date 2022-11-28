Marvel's Spider-Man 2 News Potentially Arriving Soon

It seems like news related to PlayStation's highly-anticipated sequel Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be arriving incredibly soon. Since first being announced for PlayStation 5 last year, developer Insomniac Games has shared essentially nothing new about its upcoming title. And while some fans have wondered if we would get a new update on the project before the end of 2022, it looks like new information on the game could be coming as soon as today.

In a new message on Twitter, actor Tony Todd teased that he'll have some "big creative news" dropping today on November 28th. For those unaware, Todd is set to portray Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has led some to believe that this news he's referring to could be associated with the 2023 PS5 game. Although Todd didn't say anything specifically about whether or not this news would be related to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, he did like and retweet a handful of tweets from fans that were associated with the title. As such, it seems like there's a good chance that his tease could be tied to the project.

Big creative news, dropping tomorrow. Stay Tuned!!! — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) November 28, 2022

Still, it's worth stressing that Todd is associated with a number of other films, TV shows, and video games, so it's important to not assume that whatever is being teased will be linked to Spider-Man 2. Either way, we, fortunately, won't have to wait too much longer to find out what Todd has been referring to as a reveal of some sort should be coming in the next few hours.

Currently, the only thing we know with certainty about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is that it's broadly slated to launch in 2023 and will be exclusive to PS5. Whenever we have more details on the upcoming PlayStation game, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think that Todd's tweet has anything to do with Marvel's Spider-Man 2? And if so, what sort of information do you think we'll receive from Insomniac and PlayStation?