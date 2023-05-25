Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Says Pre-Orders, Release Date Coming "Soon"

During yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games stunned fans with a gameplay reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Reception to the video was overwhelmingly positive, but some fans were a little disappointed for one specific reason: there was no release date revealed! Insomniac did offer a cryptic "fall 2023," but many were hoping for something a bit more specific. Thankfully, it seems we won't have to wait too long for more information. Following yesterday's reveal, Insomniac hinted on Twitter that there will be a lot more news in the near future.

"Watching your reactions today has been spectacular. We know you have tons of questions about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and we're eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features," Insomniac wrote on Twitter.

Alongside next month's Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2023. The game closed out yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, which says quite a bit about how Sony views its overall importance. With summer just around the corner, the company will have to offer more information about the release date and pre-order opportunities soon, in order to give fans time to get ready. If the leaked September release window proves accurate, Sony will definitely need to do that in the next month or so.

Of course, many Spider-Man fans will no doubt hope to hear about a potential collector's edition, or even a themed console. The original Marvel's Spider-Man launched alongside a collector's edition that came with a statue, SteelBook, and other goodies, and a special red and white PS4 was also made available. It's easy to imagine Sony going all out again for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but that's merely speculation until we get something a little more concrete. For now, fans are just gonna have to wait patiently... and maybe watch that gameplay reveal a few more times!

