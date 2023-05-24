Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals New Gameplay During PlayStation Showcase

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games made an expected, long-awaited appearance during the first PlayStation Showcase of 2023 this week with PlayStation finally showing off more of the sequel to the PlayStation 4's hit superhero game. Following its formal reveal from back in 2021, the game's only been showed off sporadically since then which led some to worry about the status of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and whether it'd hit its 2023 release window. Based on what was shown during this event, however, it looks like fans won't have much to worry about at all.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 closed out the PlayStation Showcase with a lengthy gameplay presentation featuring Peter Parker wearing the Symbiote Suit, Kraven the Hunter heading to New York for a new hunt, and the Lizard among other new and returning characters. How Peter Parker came in possession of the suit is unknown, but it's evident that at this point in the game, it's already started to alter his demeanor and his fighting style. We got lots of gameplay, but the game still doesn't have a set release date with only a Fall 2023 window attached.

In the absence of any real news about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from developer Insomniac Games, people have expectedly turned to leaks, rumors, and speculations when looking for info on the new game. It falls after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so with both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in this game, people have had twice the content to speculate on. Much of that speculation in recent days has dealt with ideas of how the game will juggle the two characters being playable or if we'll just spend time playing as one character over the other, but considering how even the first Spider-Man game let you play as multiple characters, it makes sense this sequel would, too.

Protagonists aside, villains have also been a topic of conversation with previous leaks and rumors trying to pin down who, exactly, the Spider-Man duo would be facing off against in this game. We know for sure that Venom will be in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but given Venom's anti-hero nature where he's sometimes good, sometimes bad, and the fact that the first game had multiple villains, it seemed reasonable to assume that we'd see multiple antagonists in this game as well.

Most of all, this appearance at the PlayStation Showcase should assuage any concerns about the game getting delayed. People have asked Insomniac about the game's release date time and time again, and the 2023 window was reaffirmed more than once in responses from the studio as well as financial documents, though the long-awaited gameplay showing is what people have really been waiting for.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 at some point during Fall 2023.