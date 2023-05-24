Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Offers First Look at Symbiote Costume

During today's PlayStation Showcase, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got a very big focus, offering a better glimpse at the storyline, and several of the characters that will appear. When the game was first revealed, viewers got to see Venom highlighted, but it was unclear whether Peter would have the symbiote first. Today's Showcase not only featured Peter wearing the symbiote, but also gave a glimpse at the impact it will have on the gameplay. Peter can be seen using the symbiote's powers to their fullest, and the hero has clearly gotten an upgrade as a result.

The new gameplay footage can be found in the video below.

One of the most interesting things about today's video is seeing the symbiote's impact on Peter Parker. When the video begins, actor Yuri Lowenthal's normal Peter Parker voice sounds notably more... gruff. As the video goes on, Peter acts and sounds increasingly more aggressive, shocking Miles. Even Ganke takes notice of Peter's attitude, asking Miles if Peter is "normally like that." Miles tells his friend that he's "never like that."

When Peter first wore the symbiote in the comics, it did not have an impact on his temper. Instead, Peter gets rid of the symbiote because it wants to permanently bond with the hero. However, Spider-Man: The Animated Series slightly tweaked that storyline, showing the symbiote making Peter more aggressive, and nearly killing the Shocker. The movie Spider-Man 3 also uses that idea; in the movie, Peter nearly kills Sandman while wearing the symbiote, and Peter just becomes kind of a jerk in general.

With Kraven the Hunter playing a very big role in the narrative for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's possible we could see Peter once again going too far while using the symbiote. It's not hard to imagine Peter nearly killing Kraven midway through the game, leading to Peter abandoning the symbiote. Of course, that would likely lead to Venom's appearance as the game's true end boss!

What did you think of today's gameplay reveal? Are you excited to learn more about Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!