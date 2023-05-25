Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Details Symbiote, Web Wings, and Other Gameplay Mechanics

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has detailed some of its exciting new gameplay mechanics. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon and that likely comes as no surprise to people. The first game was a massive hit for PlayStation and is widely regarded as one of the best superhero games of all-time. On top of that, Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters out there and has a plethora of iconic stories for other mediums to pull inspiration from. With all of that said, all eyes are on this game and the gameplay reveal did not disappoint.

The gameplay reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had a lot going on and thankfully, a blog post from Insomniac Games helps break down some of the new gameplay mechanics. Most notably, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker in the symbiote suit and will allow him to use the suit to unleash chaos with various tendrils and powerful attacks. The blog post notes that players should get comfortable using the L1 button, which is likely where a lot of the symbiote attacks are mapped to. Players will also be able to switch between Miles and Peter to get different variety in gameplay and for certain story beats. Although Miles doesn't have the symbiote, he will have a bunch of new abilities and gadgets that can be seen in the gameplay. Both characters will have their own individual skill trees in addition to a combined one that is shared between them. The two Spider-Men will also have web wings, which will allow them to glide through New York with various wind tunnels offering boosts throughout the city.

Needless to say, there's been a huge upgrade to the gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The SSD of the PS5 will also allow for players to traverse the map at greater speeds, switch between characters near-instantly, and so much more. We'll have to wait and see what else PlayStation and Insomniac chooses to show, but it looks great so far.

What do you want to see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.