Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Tony Todd Tries to Walk Back Release Window Reveal

PlayStation fans have been eagerly anticipating a release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but Tony Todd accidentally let the cat out of the bag earlier today when he casually mentioned a September release window. Since then, the Venom voice actor has been attempting to put the genie back in the bottle on Twitter, with cryptic Tweets claiming things like it was "all a fever dream," or that an imposter took over his Twitter account. Clearly the actor realizes he messed up, which it would seem to add some legitimacy to his previous comment!

One of the Tweets from Tony Todd can be found embedded below.

No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream Blame it on jet lag who knows I might not even b #Venom pic.twitter.com/dKf1EsLFwQ — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

In the social media era, it's very easy to make this kind of mistake. Slip-ups happen, and Todd clearly wasn't trying to ruin anything in terms of the game's marketing, or any of Sony's plans for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. At the end of the day, the man was clearly born to play Venom, with a perfect voice that really fits the character. It's hard to say whether this mistake might convince PlayStation to officially reveal the game's release date sooner, or if the company will just proceed as planned and hope that everyone forgets. Strange as that might sound, it's not terribly uncommon for publishers to do the latter. For now, fans will just have to wait to see what comes next.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is technically the third game in the series, following the release of Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020. Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel is one of the most highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2023. Very little concrete information is known about the game, but we do know that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will return, while Todd's Venom seems to be one of the primary antagonists. If the game truly is releasing in September, we'll likely know a lot more in the near future!

Do you think Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release in September? Are you looking forward to the PS5 game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!