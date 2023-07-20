Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals New Roles for Mary Jane and Jonah Jameson

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases, it will take place 9-10 months after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In that time, a lot has changed, and some of Peter's supporting cast will find themselves in new roles. In the original Marvel's Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson served as a reporter for the Daily Bugle, though she did not work under J. Jonah Jameson. Instead, Jameson had his own podcast, where he routinely blasted the web-slinger. However, it seems Jameson will be back at the Bugle in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with MJ now working for him!

News of Jameson's return to the Bugle was revealed at the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 panel at SDCC, and it should make for an interesting dynamic! In the game's world, Mary Jane is one of the few people that knows Peter is Spider-Man; while we might expect her to try to convince Jameson that Spider-Man is a good guy, that might be difficult for her. On the official PlayStation Blog, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 senior narrative director Jon Paquette notes that MJ's "job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house."

Jameson's relationship with Peter has been an interesting one to see evolve over the decades. In the current comics, Peter's secret identity is known to Jonah, and Jameson even tries to help out the hero when he can. Unfortunately, Jonah's efforts often end up causing even more trouble for Peter! It's unlikely that we'll see ever this take in the video games, but it's impossible to say for certain. It would be interesting to see how Insomniac might adapt these types of stories, but it might be difficult to fit with their version of the Spider-Man mythos. We'll have a much better idea where things are heading when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20th.

