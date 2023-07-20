New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Insomniac Games has today revealed its latest trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during the game's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Following Spider-Man 2's return to the spotlight just a few months back at Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, Insomniac has since slowly been sharing more details about the highly-anticipated sequel. Now, a new trailer for the PS5 exclusive has been unveiled and it might give us our best look so far at the game's story.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is that it features Harry Osborn. Harry, who is the childhood best friend of Peter Parker, was mentioned offhand multiple times in the original Spider-Man, although he wasn't outright shown until the conclusion of the game. In this sequel, Harry seems to play a massive part in the story, but the specifics surrounding his involvement remain a bit nebulous. Outside of Harry's appearance, this new trailer also notably features the first look at Venom, one of the game's primary villains, in action.

You can watch this new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for yourself here:

If there is one downside to this new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer, it would be that it doesn't feature any new gameplay from the title. Then again, given that Insomniac and PlayStation showed off an extensive look at gameplay just a couple of months back, there's likely not a whole lot more that most fans want to see. Instead, we're now just stuck waiting for Spider-Man 2 to release so that we can experience the game for ourselves.

Following its announcement all the way back in 2021, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to finally drop later this fall on October 20 and will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. To stay in the loop with everything else tied to Spider-Man 2 before its release, be sure to keep following our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about this new trailer for Spider-Man 2? And where do you think that Insomniac is going to take the story this time around? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.