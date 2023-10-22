Some Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Copies Are Reportedly Unplayable

Unfortunately, some Marvel's Spider-Man 2 copies are totally unplayable. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it seems to be living up to the hype for a lot of people. The game has gotten rave reviews, marking it as Insomniac's best game to date, and fans are taking to social media to express their enjoyment of the story and refined gameplay. Although the game has only been out for a couple of days, some fans have even completed the game already and are digging deep into the extensive amount of side content in pursuit of that shiny platinum trophy.

However, some players are not as lucky. Some folks who bought the game on disc reportedly aren't able to play at all (via VGC), for some mysterious reason. Playing on a disc is arguably becoming more and more inconvenient these days as most games require you to install a day one patch (Spider-Man 2 does as well) or even download entire parts of the game from the internet as it isn't included on the disc. Even some major games like Alan Wake 2 are foregoing a physical launch completely, causing preservation concerns since Remedy has a history of delisting games when licenses to things like music expire. Nevertheless, some physical Spider-Man 2 players, seemingly mostly in Europe are dealing with an issue where the disc won't fully install. Insomniac isn't sure what is causing this and has told players to install the day one patch. However, if you're facing this issue, that's about all that can be done at the moment. This may come as a big blow to those with slow/no internet who can't reasonably download a massive game like Spider-Man 2.

We'll just have to wait and see if a fix comes in the next few days. Ideally, fans won't need to replace their copy, but hopefully PlayStation can help fans out sooner rather than later. Given Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and spoilers have been floating around the internet, this is certainly frustrating for a lot of fans.