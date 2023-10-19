Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Ending and Post-Credits Scenes Explained

It's taken over five years, but Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here. Following its initial announcement back in 2021, Insomniac Games and PlayStation have been teasing a much more ambitious story for its sequel that would feature Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and most prominently, Venom. Now, Spidey fans around the globe can play through Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to see the story that Insomniac has crafted for themselves.

If you're reading this article, though, you're clearly just trying to figure out what happens at the conclusion of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. After many twists and turns throughout its narrative, Spider-Man 2 wraps up in such a way that it's clear Insomniac isn't done telling stories in this world just yet. To that end, here's what happens in the final moments of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and how it sets up the surely inevitable Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

Warning: Major spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are found below. Read at your own discretion.

Main Ending

(Photo: PlayStation)

In typical superhero fashion, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ends with Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales taking down Venom and saving New York City (and the rest of the world) from a symbiote takeover. After destroying a meteorite that gave the symbiote its control, Peter and Miles are able to sever the tie between the alien and its host, Harry Osborn, which when paired together resulted in Venom. Despite no longer being taken over by the symbiote, Harry is greatly damaged from its impact and initially dies. Fortunately, Miles is able to use his own electrical powers to restart Harry's heart and save his life.

With Harry now in a coma as a result of the symbiote, his father, Norman Osborn, lashes out at the Spider-Men and blames them for his son's condition. Growing desperate to save his life, Norman makes a call to an unknown party telling them to prepare the "G Serum" for use. Earlier in Spider-Man 2, Norman was shown to be working on a new experiment to resolve Harry's condition. Clearly, this serum is that experiment.

In the wake of saving the city from Venom, Peter informs Miles that he's going to take a step back from being Spider-Man for a bit and focus on his personal life. Miles stresses to Peter that he can handle being the only Spider-Man in New York and that he doesn't need to fear for the city's safety. The game concludes with Miles swinging off to go thwart a crime in progress while Peter and his girlfriend, Mary Jane Watson, stay at their home in Queens.

Post-Credits Scenes

(Photo: PlayStation)

The first post-credits scene for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sees Norman Osborn visiting Otto Octavius, or Dr. Octopus, in prison. Clearly still angry at Spider-Man for his son's condition, Norman asks Otto to disclose the identities of both Spider-Men as he believes that Otto knows who they are. Otto declines to say and instead reveals that he's been working on a book of some sort in prison. The nature of this book isn't disclosed but Otto says that he is currently writing "the final chapter."

In the second post-credits scene, Miles is at home with his mother, Rio Morales, preparing to meet the man that she has recently been dating. Following the arrival of his own love interest, Hailey, a knock at the Morales door sees the introduction of Albert Moon, who is standing in the doorway with his daughter, Cindy. Cindy isn't fully shown as the camera instead reveals the back of her head as she waves to greet Miles, Rio, and Hailey.

How Does This Set Up Marvel's Spider-Man 3?

Given this ending, it's clear that Insomniac Games already has plans for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, although such a game has yet to be formally announced by PlayStation. The most apparent tease for Spider-Man 3 involves Norman Osborn, who now seems to be on the path to becoming Green Goblin. The G Serum that Norman refers to will likely end up being taken by himself which will result in him turning into the villainous Green Goblin in the third Spider-Man installment. Given that Norman also now has a bone to pick with the Spider-Men, this will surely result in a clash between all parties in Spider-Man 3, making Green Goblin the likely antagonist of the next game.

While Green Goblin is obviously being set up for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, it also seems that Dr. Octopus will be making a return as well. His involvement in the next Spider-Man game is more mysterious, but his brief cameo at the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 indicates that he's potentially looking for revenge against Spider-Man as well. Whether or not he may team up with Green Goblin isn't known, although it's likely that we haven't seen the last of Dr. Octopus just yet.

Lastly, the reveal of Cindy Moon is quite notable as it teases a third Spider character for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. For those not familiar with Spider-Man comics, Cindy ends up becoming the hero Silk. Like Miles and Peter, Silk has her own similar Spider powers and often works with the other Spider-Men to protect New York City. Over the past decade, Silk has become a much more prominent character in Marvel comics and also has a TV series in the works for Prime Video. Insomniac seems to now be looking to bring her into their own video game universe, meaning that a third playable character for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is quite feasible.