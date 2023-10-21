Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Easter Egg May Tease Wolverine Game's Story

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may have just given us our first tease at what to expect in Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac Games has quickly risen as one of the most beloved and successful developers in the gaming industry. The developer has been around for decades now, but really gained a large following after its work on Marvel's Spider-Man. The game showcased its ability to create tremendous gameplay and beautiful storytelling on a large scale. The studio has only continued to prove itself with each and every game since then, including the brand-new Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games has gained so much attention, in fact, that it has been given the keys to another massive Marvel hero: Wolverine.

Insomniac Games' next title is Marvel's Wolverine, a game fans are eager to see because Wolverine hasn't had his own game since 2008. That game also set a high bar for future Wolverine titles as it was the first M-rated Wolverine game and had some tremendous gameplay. However, if anyone can do it, it's Insomniac Games. We really don't know much about the new Wolverine game right now though, other than it's the studio's next big release. There were some Easter eggs in the first trailer that may elude to some possible things in the game, but Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may give us our first clue. Although Wolverine doesn't appear in the game itself, there are a couple Easter eggs for the character including a version of his signature costume being available to Miles Morales.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Wolverine Easter Egg

In the mission "Bad Guys on the Block" (via IGN), you'll stumble upon a lab with all kinds of clues about what Kraven is up to. On one note, you can find a list of notes about research that Dr. Farley Stillwell (the scientist responsible for helping create Scorpion) has been conducting across the world. One section of the note makes mention of a period spent in Madripoor, a place Wolverine frequents in the comics. During that time, it was theorized that Stillwell may have been working with Trask Industries, the company that brings the Sentinels into the X-Men universe. It was concluded that wasn't the case and Stillwell was chased out of Madripoor by local gangs.

Perhaps it's possible that Wolverine will cross paths from Stillwell in Marvel's Wolverine or something of the sorts. Either way, it seems notable for Insomniac Games to call attention to Madripoor as fans are scanning up and down for references to the character. Maybe it means nothing, who knows!