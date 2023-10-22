Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Features a Character Cut from Across the Spider-Verse

This article will contain spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, specifically the Spider-Bots side quest. Read at your own discretion.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a somewhat obscure character named Delilah at the end of the Spider-Bots quest. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is jampacked with content from a big, sprawling story to tons of side content and countless Easter eggs. Given Insomniac Games has chosen to confirm that this Spider-Man is set in a larger Marvel universe with other heroes and villains beyond Spidey, it allows the developer the opportunity to make something with a lot of depth and rich lore. Although we never see any of the other heroes, they are explicitly mentioned and referenced on multiple occasions.

However, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does start to veer into things beyond its own universe. Earlier this summer, the Insomniac Games Spider-Man popped up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. His screentime is minimal and he doesn't have any any notable impact on the story as an individual, but it did have big implications as to if the film was canon to the games and if that would make any kind of difference on Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Well, there's a side quest in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 where you collect a bunch of Spider-Bots and try to find out where they came from. At the end of the quest, a portal opens up and appears to use the same art/animation style from the Spider-Verse films and you met a woman named Delilah who takes the Spider-Bots you collected.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Who is Delilah?

If you have seen both of the Spider-Verse movies, you're probably pretty confused as to who Delilah is. She isn't in either of those movies and she certainly isn't mentioned, despite the fact she seems to be from that world. Well, there's actually a pretty interesting explanation. Delilah does exist in the comics as a highly trained assassin, but she was also planned to be in Across The Spider-Verse. As revealed in an artbook for the movie (via TikTok user dayakuracy), Delilah was meant to be a bartender at a bar that served supervillains. It's unclear exactly how she would've fit into the story itself, but it seems like she has a history with Miguel. The design used in the concept art for the film is the design used in the game, but we're not totally sure who plays her.

This could partially be what bridges the gap between Insomniac Spider-Man's arrival in Across the Spider-Verse. It seems her character was cut from the film, but maybe she will appear in the next movie. Only time will tell, but it's a pretty interesting hold over from that movie. Maybe Insomniac had already finished designing this quest when they were told the character was being cut from the movie, so they just kept it in. It's a mystery!