Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Features a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a pretty nice tribute to Chadwick Boseman's version of Black Panther. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally arrived and players are digging into everything it has to offer. There's a beefy story, a ton of side content, and all kinds of other hidden secrets to find such as Aunt May's grave and a trophy that Phin and Miles won together when they were younger. This kind of content ensures fans will be able to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for dozens of hours without getting bored and if you're a really big fan of the gameplay and all the new upgrades, Insomniac Games has confirmed there will even be a New Game+ mode later down the line.

As fans continue to explore New York City, they're discovering more and more Easter eggs pertaining to the Marvel universe. The first game had plenty of these with nods to Daredevil, the Avengers, Doctor Strange, and more. This game includes a few more new ones, but also expands on some of the ones we saw in the original. The Wakanda Embassy in Midtown that was seen in the first game makes a return and it includes a classy tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. The first game released before Boseman's death or news that he was even ill, but Marvel and Insomniac Games found a way to give him a nod. The street with the Wakanda Embassy has been renamed to Boseman Way.

Beyond that, you can also go up to the doors of the Embassy as Miles Morales and you'll be given a prompt to press the triangle button. Doing so will allow you to do the Wakanda salute where Miles will cross his arms and put them up to his chest like in the Black Panther films.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Black Panther Suit

There are an absurd amount of Spider-Man suits in the game ranging from the suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the final suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, there are also some less "famous" suits including a Black Panther-esque costume for Miles Morales. You'll naturally unlock it as you level up, so don't worry about doing any kind of special side quest or anything to obtain it.

Will There Be a Marvel's Spider-Man 3?

Although it hasn't been directly confirmed, it seems pretty likely we'll get Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in the future. We'll have to wait a while as the studio is currently working on Marvel's Wolverine first, but Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gotten rave reviews and does lay the ground work for a follow-up game. Whether or not we'll see it on PS5 is a totally different question, but Insomniac Games does work pretty fast. In the meantime, the studio also hasn't ruled out a Venom spin-off game.