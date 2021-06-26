Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fan Suggestion Goes Viral

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may not have been formally announced by Insomniac Games and PlayStation right now, but there's no doubt that the project is in development right now. As such, many fans are often theorizing and mulling over what they would like to see in the next iteration of the popular PlayStation franchise. In recent days, however, one new suggestion from a fan related to a mechanic that they would like to see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ended up practically going viral.

In a post over on the official Marvel's Spider-Man subreddit, one user by the name of u/wayne2420 made it known that they would love to see a gliding feature added to the forthcoming sequel. This mechanic might be most familiar to Spider-Man fans thanks to its appearance in the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. "I hope Insomniac implements a gliding mechanic when it comes to traversal possibilities," this user said on Reddit. "Swinging through NYC and then gliding at high speeds while zigzagging through the buildings would be nuts."

While the idea behind this mechanic might be pretty straightforward, its mention immediately struck a chord with the Marvel's Spider-Man community on Reddit. Not long after sharing this post, it went on to receive thousands of upvotes from others who agreed with the notion. Many like-minded fans agreed that this gliding ability would be a great inclusion and would help web-slinging to feel even more unique in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Even though this might be something that fans want to see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it will likely be a bit longer until we see if Insomniac opts to actually include the feature in the game. At this point in time, there's very little that we know about the sequel other than the notion that it is surely in development right now. Fortunately, a new spin-off entry in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, just released at the end of last year. This game is currently available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 if you haven't picked it up already.

So what do you think about this idea? Would you like to see a gliding mechanic added to Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to nerd out about all things related to Spidey.