Marvel's Spider-Man Gets Surprising New PS5 Update to Fix Strange Bug

A surprising new update for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5 has recently rolled out. Within the past couple of weeks, developer Insomniac Games has been releasing a couple of different patches for Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5, primarily to take advantage of the hardware's new VRR capability. And while it seemed like these updates might be the last ones that we'd ever see the game received, Insomniac has now let loose another patch to rectify a lingering bug.

As of this moment, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered players can download patch 1.007.002 for the game on PS5. This patch, which is more of a hotfix for the larger 1.007 update that added VRR capabilities, only does one major thing of note, which involves fixing an error associated with NPCs. In a statement given to MP1st, Insomniac explained that this latest update for the game "fixes an issue related to disappearing NPCs." So if you're someone that has noticed characters vanishing for no reason whatsoever in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, this patch should hopefully fix your problem.

Assuming that Insomniac doesn't need to push out another hotfix like this in the future, there's a good chance that this could be the final update that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will ever end up getting. At this point in time, Insomniac is busy working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is slated to land on PS5 at some point next year. As such, the studio's attention is surely more focused on finalizing that project and getting it out the door. Still, it's good to see that if new problems do arise with Marvel's Spider-Man, the company will look to rectify them in short order.

Do you think that this is the last update that we'll likely ever see for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5? And were you someone that was experiencing problems with the title prior to this new patch? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.