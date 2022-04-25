Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Update Live on PlayStation 5, Patch Notes Released

✖

The PlayStation 5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered has gotten a new update from developer Insomniac Games, bringing it up to version 1.0007. The update was released following PlayStation's announcement that multiple PS5 titles have now received a Variable Refresh Rate feature, which readers can learn more about right here. However, that's not the only change that's been made following today's update, as there is also a new display mode, and improvements to the game's ray tracing. Full patch notes from Insomniac's official website can be found below:

New Features

120 Hz Display Mode (together with system settings) Reduces input latency Increases frame rate target of Fidelity graphics mode to 40 fps

Support for VRR via system settings When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, the frame rate is unlocked and varies based on gameplay

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

Hopefully these new features make the game even more enjoyable! Marvel's Spider-Man first debuted on PlayStation 4 back in 2018, but a Remastered version released alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 in 2020. Those current games will have to tide Spider-Man fans over until the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which was officially announced last year. At this time, official details are fairly slim regarding the sequel, but it will see the return of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The teaser also gave viewers a brief glimpse at Venom, who will be voiced in the game by Tony Todd. As of this writing, there has been no release window provided for the sequel, though it isn't expected until at least 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of today's update for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered? Are you looking forward to the game's sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!