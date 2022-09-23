Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Teaser Trailer Released

A new teaser trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been released that shows off footage of the popular Marvel video game running on the platform. While the standalone title is currently available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it is set to release for the PC in Fall 2022 -- though there's no definitive release date as of yet.

The new PC teaser for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales specifically includes a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics. It does however include a footnote stating that this is alpha footage, so while it looks pretty good, it will likely look even better when it actually does release. You can check out the new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC teaser for yourself below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC this fall! Add the game to your Epic and Steam wishlist today. #SpiderManPC #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/7umxDF7AVr — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) September 23, 2022

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was first announced by PlayStation earlier this year alongside the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the platform. PlayStation's Nixxes Software fully optimized the port of both titles in collaboration with developer Insomniac Games.

"I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel's Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring," shared Jurjen Katsman, Nixxes' founder and Senior Director of Development, at the time. "It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer."

As noted above, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release for the PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store this fall. No definitive release date for the PC version has been announced as of yet. It follows the release of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the platform. More generally, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

