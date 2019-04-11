An Early Build of ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Had A Crazy Glitch

Some new Marvel’s Spider-Man early alpha footage has surfaced on the Internet showing the state of the game in the early days of its development. More specifically, while beating up a baddie on a bare-bones Manhattan street, a car on fire suddenly comes flying through air, racing pass Spidey as he dishes out justice. It’s hilarious and very, very broken. That said, while it’s probably for the better that Insomniac Games fixed whatever was going on, I would have died from laughter if this happened in the final game. In fact, I may like the game even more than I already do.

Bugs like this litter game development, but by the time a game releases, most of them have been ironed out. And as a result, a lot of great bugs are never known beyond studio walls, which is to say, it’s nice that this footage was released, not only because it’s hilarious, but it provides insight into the process of game development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, some fans took the opportunity to joke that Ghost Rider, sporting a new ride, was apparently in the game at one point before Insomniac Games decided to cut the character.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed 2018 superhero game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title — and all things Spidey — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, if you want, you can read more about the game below, courtesy of our official review.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the review’s opening. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.”

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

Thanks, Reddit.

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!