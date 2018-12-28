‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Recreate Famous ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy Scenes With Raimi Suit

The Raimi suit is finally in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and to say fans are happy would be an understatement. And as would expect, fans have also wasted no time in recreating shots and the vibes of the Spider-Man Trilogy in Marvel’s Spider-Man while rocking the suit.

The result is one of the greatest set of tributes to the trilogy ever:

For those that don’t know: the Raimi Suit debuted back in 2002’s Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi, where it obviously gets its name from.

The suit notably was missing from the game at launch, and it seemed like it wouldn’t be coming to the game at all until earlier this week Insomniac Games added it in out of nowhere, for free. According to the developer, it was a long process to get the suit into the game — rights and all of that jazz — but it finally did it.

Alongside the Symbiote suit, which Insomniac Games already confirmed will not be added to the game, there wasn’t a single suit more in demand than the Raimi Suit, to the point where it kinda became a punchline among the game’s more core fanbase.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively via PlayStation 4.

