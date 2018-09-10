‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Hides an Easter Egg on Rockets

Marvel’s Spider-Man includes an Easter egg hidden on enemies’ rockets that most players wouldn’t usually find unless they’re big on taking photos.

Rockets in Marvel’s Spider-Man are wielded by certain enemies across the game’s various factions and provide some intense dodging sequences if players are quick enough. A lock-on indicator appears on Spider-Man to alert him of the incoming rocket with a red target sight and peeping noise letting players know when the rocket gets close. Pressing the dodge button at exactly the right time will let players jump out of the way of the rocket in slow motion, a moment that’s prime for photo opportunities and apparently Easter eggs as well.

Twitter user SunhiLegend (via DualShockers) shared the gif of the in-game rocket dodge below that starts out with a zoomed-in look at the rocket that’s in flight. Included in the information listed on the rocket’s casing is a line at the bottom of it that says “Guaranteed to Kill Spiders,” though Spider-Man’s dodging abilities show that that’s obviously not always the case.

Most other Easter eggs can be found fairly quickly, but this is one that would’ve likely gone unnoticed had players not been making use of the game’s photo mode. The rockets fly far too fast to see the text without going into the photo mode to zoom in on the Easter egg, but the news of the Easter egg will likely lead many players to go see it for themselves and perhaps take some photos while they’re in the scene-creating mode.

Many of the other Easter eggs in Marvel’s Spider-Man are much easier to find than this elusive rocket message though, so even if players wouldn’t have found this one easily, there are many more to come across. References to other Marvel characters and stories are the most common ones that people will find such as the references to Black Panther and King T’Challa that players will come across when taking photos through Peter Parker’s camera as opposed to the photo mode. There’s also a reference to Parker’s Uncle Ben outside of the conversations that can be heard between Parker and Aunt May. One of the saddest Easter eggs involves a marriage proposal that didn’t end well at all but at least makes for an entertaining story.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively on the PlayStation 4.