Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Gets First Steam Update, Patch Notes Revealed

With Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now officially out on the PC platform, it's time to start seeing the developers release updates to address various issues that have cropped up since the game's launch on Steam. While some of those were worked in prior to the game's PC release to fix bugs and improve performance, the first post-launch update has now landed on the PC platform as of this week. It addresses a few visual bugs as well as some ray-tracing issues that players may have been experiencing.

This first Steam update for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was of course accompanied by a series of patch notes to detail everything that's new. You can see those listed out below alongside a couple of known issues that are still in the works and may have workarounds in place in the meantime.

Release Notes

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes.

Improved Windows version check, to prevent false positives.

Visual improvements to HBAO+.

Fixed the issue where ray-traced reflections in stainless steel were rendered distorted.

Various visual improvements to NVIDIA DLSS.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the game if the player would switch between graphics presets during cut-scenes.

Fixed an issue where the Side Mission popups would be stretched when playing in a widescreen resolution.

Improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab.

Fixed various visual glitches.

Known Issues

Ray-tracing options may be unavailable in the menu, even with compatible hardware.

Ray-tracing is disabled when hardware or drivers are not compatible, or when the DirectX 12 Agility SDK is not functional. We have seen some reports of users that indicate this SDK is not working for them. We are investigating this issue.

Some players cannot progress during the Spider-Hack Mission.

This is a frame rate related bug that only occurs when well above 60 FPS. While we work on a fix, we have a workaround in place. Restart the latest checkpoint, go to the Graphics Menu, set the game to Exclusive Fullscreen and the Refresh Rate to 60Hz. You should now be able to progress. Afterwards you can switch back to your preferred settings.

Some players cannot take a picture of the Empire State Building.

Some players have reported being unable to take a photo of the Empire State Building, blocking progression. So far, we have only been able to reproduce this on Intel GPUs. Intel is investigating this issue.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on the PC platform via Steam. You can check out our review of the game here along with some Steam Deck impressions.