Mass Effect Fans Should Probably Be Worried About Mass Effect 5

It’s safe to finally say Mass Effect fans should probably be worried about Mass Effect, or whatever the next Mass Effect game ultimately ends up being called. A new Dragon Age 4 update has confirmed the game is still seemingly having a horrid development, much like Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda before it. The next Dragon Age game has been in development for roughly six years, about two to three years longer than it should be. Despite this, it’s not even close to releasing. It’s in development hell, and while BioWare has failed to get the product out the door, it’s been losing key and senior talent left and right. None of this bodes well for the new Mass Effect.

Following the reveal of a new Mass Effect game at The Game Awards 2020 and the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, it seemed BioWare had turned a page, but this week Dragon Age 4 lost its creative director, which is almost never a good sign for a game’s development, which in turn suggests BioWare’s troubles aren’t behind them.

Where does that leave the next Mass Effect game? Well, BioWare’s last two proper releases — Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda — were both messes, and so far it looks like Dragon Age 4 may be the next hot mess. Meanwhile, just about every key developer that made up the BioWare of old is gone. So, should Mass Effect fans be worried? Yes, because it’s increasingly obvious the studio is in turmoil and has been for several years now. While different teams within BioWare work on different things, this doesn’t negate the point that BioWare hasn’t released a successful new game since 2012, and that game was Mass Effect 3, when many key staffers were still around.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the next Mass Effect game will release, but every time BioWare talks about it, it makes it sound like it’s far away. Unfortunately, for Mass Effect fans, the further we get away from 2012, the worse BioWare seems to get

