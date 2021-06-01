Masters of the Universe: The Board Game Preview Reveals Controller Details

✖

CMON is busier than ever, and among their impressive list of future releases sits the very anticipated Masters of the Universe Board Game. So far we haven't actually seen it in action yet, but CMON has been releasing Designer Diary previews of the game from co-designer Michael Shinall, which have discussed their approach to the franchise, the heroes, the villains, and more. The latest entry takes a focused look on the player who takes on the role of the Controller, who acts as the leader of the opposing side, whether that be He-Man and his heroic forces or Skeletor and the forces of evil. Regardless of who you choose, the Controller has a daunting but extremely fun-sounding task ahead of them.

"Masters of the Universe: The Board Game is a competitive co-op game which sees a group of players banding together to achieve their goals, all the while facing off against the Controller, a single-player acting as the leader of the opposing side," Shinall said. "When you and your group begin the game, the first choice you’re going to make is exactly which side is going to play, well, which side... As the group of players, you can elect to select characters from among the Heroic Warriors... or you could go the opposite route and play as the Evil Horde, effectively making Skeletor and his cohorts the “main characters” of this particular game."

Once you choose a side you will pick one of the characters to play as, and each will have their own unique skills. During the game, these characters will "Power Up", which unlocks new skills and capabilities, and figure out how to utilize these abilities and maximize them as a team is paramount to success.

"Meanwhile, the Controller acts as the mastermind of the opposing force, using an asymmetrical, but very similar, set of rules," Shinall said. "Like the team, you will control a group of characters as well. You won’t be unlocking skills or abilities with them as the game progresses, but that’s not to say you won’t have your own unique capabilities. Plus, the Controller has access to the loyal Minions/Allies (Recall those Hover Robots and Eternian Soldiers I mentioned before?)! While they are not nearly as strong as the iconic Heroes and Villains, they are useful in their own right, and always willing to aid the cause!"

Hopefully, we'll get to see this in action soon. The Masters of the Universe Board Game hits Kickstarter in 2021.

