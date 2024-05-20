Minecraft Reveals Free 15th Anniversary Museum Map

Minecraft's 15th anniversary has given fans a lot of cool ways to celebrate, and the latest of these is a brand-new map that's now available to all players. The map is called 15 Year Journey, and it features a museum where players can learn about the game's evolution over the last decade and a half, and even experience some of the changes for themselves. The museum features a lot for players to see and interact with, including mini games and challenges. Players will even be able to unlock the original alpha build for Minecraft, giving them a chance to see how far the game has come.

A trailer for the 15 Year Journey map can be found below. Readers interested in downloading the map for themselves can do so right here.

Best Museum Ever?

As can be seen from the trailer, the map really does resemble a legitimate museum, with an aquarium, exhibits, a greenhouse, and even a giant bee hive filled with honey. A lot of new players have gotten a chance to discover Minecraft thanks to the current anniversary discounts, so this could be a great way to really discover the history of the game and what it has to offer!

The 15 Year Journey map was developed by Oreville Studios. The developer has previously worked on a number of different Minecraft DLC options, including the Angry Birds crossover from 2022, and the Planet Earth III free DLC, which came out back in January. The latter is also kind of museum-like, so if players are looking for something else free that they might not have experienced just yet, that might be worth checking out!

Free Content in Minecraft

Today marks day 6 in a 15 day celebration of Minecraft's anniversary. Each day, players have been treated to free in-game items just for launching Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and grabbing the freebie from the dressing room. Today's free item is a pair of Toe Guardians, which are basically slippers modeled after "the puffer-like aquatic mob from our 1.8 update." It might not be nearly as stylish as some of the other additions that have come to the game lately, but free cosmetics are always nice!

In addition to the daily log in bonuses, Minecraft players have been given opportunities to earn free cosmetics through both Twitch and TikTok. It remains to be seen what else Mojang and Microsoft have in store, but there are still quite a few days left for additional surprises to be revealed.

Do you plan on checking out this free map in Minecraft? Have you been enjoying the game's anniversary celebration? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!