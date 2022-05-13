Max Payne 3 Soundtrack Gets Vinyl Release With New Music for 10th Anniversary

✖

Max Payne 3's soundtrack is being re-released with new music from the band HEALTH in celebration of the game's 10th anniversary. Max Payne 3 was released on May 15th, 2012 for Xbox 360 and PS3 with a PC release following later that year. It was Rockstar's last game before the absurd success of Grand Theft Auto V and left many clamoring for more. Max's last outing was a triumphant success, despite being the first and only game in the series that wasn't developed by Remedy Entertainment. The game appeared to close out Max's story, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking Rockstar for one last ride with the cynical ex-cop.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but Rockstar is aware that there is still a dedicated audience for Max Payne. The acclaimed developer announced today that a new re-release of HEALTH's amazing Max Payne 3 score is on the way. The new version of the soundtrack, titled Max Payne 3 – The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition), will release on vinyl and streaming services later this year and include unreleased music from the band. HEALTH's music received praise for the distinct sound it brought to Max Payne. The band's most acclaimed song from the game, TEARS, plays in the final level and helps tie together a lot of the themes in the trilogy. The song was such a hit that the band still plays it to this day at live shows. In a statement, the band reflected on its time with Rockstar's beloved shooter. "When we began work on the Max Payne 3 score we could not have predicted the momentous effect it would have on the trajectory of our band and the music we make," said HEALTH. "Now, 10 years on, we are still as proud as ever to be part of the story."

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games announced remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 earlier this year, so fans can look forward to some modernized Max Payne action within the next few years. As of right now, there are no major details or even a release window for the game, but it's exciting to know Max will continue to live on.

