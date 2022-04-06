Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes Announced By Remedy and Rockstar Games

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games have teamed up to bring fans remakes of the first two Max Payne games. The first two Max Payne games are some of the most beloved third-person shooters of all time and helped popularize the idea of “bullet time” in games, something that has been emulated by a number of other shooters over the years in different ways. Remedy Entertainment, developer of games like Alan Wake and Control, developed the first two games with Rockstar Games as the publisher. Rockstar Games took over development for Max Payne 3, which took the series to a new setting and infused it with new ideas, while still retaining the tone and beloved gunplay.

Since 2012, the series has laid dormant and left many to wonder if it will ever return. Remedy has confirmed that it is now developing remakes of the first two Max Payne games for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in collaboration with Rockstar Games. Rockstar will be funding the remakes, which will be in-line with the budget of Remedy’s other AAA-level projects. As of right now, the remakes are in the early concept stages, so it’ll likely be a while before we see gameplay or get to play it, but it is happening. Rockstar Games co-founder Sam Houser gave a rare statement, noting his enthusiasm for the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Houser. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

It’s unclear if Remedy will change anything about the story or do anything beyond making the gameplay feel modern. Games like Dead Space are revising their stories, possibly opening a door to new sequels, but there’s no word as to whether Remedy is looking to do that. Remedy is also working on the long-awaited Alan Wake 2, so the team is quite busy with its most beloved IP at the moment.

Are you excited about Remedy’s Max Payne remakes? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.