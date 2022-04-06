McDonald’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Happy Meal Toys Include a Surprise Addition

It would appear that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 toys have sped into McDonald’s Happy Meals. The official website for Happy Meals here in the United States has been updated with info on the toys ahead of the movie’s release on April 8th. Previously, the toys had been available internationally, which makes sense given the movie was released internationally prior to here. The official website has images of seven different toys, but there’s actually an eighth one hiding in there if you know where to look.

Warning: there be potential spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re just looking at the images of the toys on the Happy Meal site, there are seven of them: two Sonics, two Tails, two Knuckles, and a Robotnik. If you click on the individual images, however, a brief video shows them in action. As of writing, clicking on the first Tails toy in the list pops up a video as expected, but for an unexpected toy: Super Sonic. Which, given they are for the sequel, gives something of an idea of what to expect.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release in the United States in theaters on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

