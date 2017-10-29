These Fans Want To Bring Back Sony’s Medievil Series

With the resurrection of Crash Bandicoot being a big hit on PlayStation 4 this year, several developers are looking into bringing back classic franchises for a new audience to enjoy. But there are some that are still going relatively untouched – like Sony's Medievil, for instance.

For years, the Medievil series was a great go-to series for action, featuring an unlikely hero with the skull-headed Sir Dan Fortesque taking on a number of noble quests across PlayStation and other Sony platforms. But he's been dormant ever since, with his last appearance being in the Super Smash Bros.-esque beat-em-up PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale.

But some fans are trying to change that. They've put together a campaign across both Twitter and Discord, where they're hoping to get Sony's attention in terms of bringing back Dan for a new adventure. There have already been a number of rumors surrounding the return of Dan in a more current game, but nothing has been finalized yet. There's always a good chance we could see an announcement tomorrow, but that's not very likely.

So, by going to the Twitter account or the Discord channel, you can take part in the game and sound off on the possibility of Sir Dan making a return. The fans have launched a campaign with the hashtag #ResurrectFortesque, and while it's a little slow going at first, there is some interest amongst a few die hard players. There are also devoted forums where Fortesque freaks (hey, we may have started something there) can discuss all things Medievil.

Will Sony listen? Hey, at one point, we thought Crash Bandicoot was dead in the water, too, and then he went on to star in one of the biggest selling games for the PS4 this year. So there's general interest in a classic franchise making a comeback. If you want to see it happen, it never hurts to see what your voice can do. Who knows, maybe Sony Cambridge is listening…

In the meantime, be sure to check out the Medievil games on the PlayStation. They're pretty well done after all these years, and perfect fare just in time for Halloween!