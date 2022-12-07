Mega Man Fans are Hoping for an Announcement at The Game Awards

The Game Awards is set to take place on Thursday, and publishers are starting to drop hints about what games will appear during the show. Capcom's official Twitter account reminded followers about the presentation, leaving fans to assume the publisher will have some presence. While Street Fighter 6 seems like the safest bet, Mega Man fans are hoping to see the blue bomber appear. It's been a while since the company's mascot appeared in a brand-new game, but the show would be the perfect place to debut something like that.

While Mega Man doesn't technically have a new game announced, a collection of past titles is set to release in 2023. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was announced earlier this year, and is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4. As its name implies, the collection compiles games in the Mega Man Battle Network spin-off series. However, a new game centered on the classic version of the character has not released since 2018's Mega Man 11. Hopefully Capcom will have something for fans to see during the show!

