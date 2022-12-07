Mega Man Fans are Hoping for an Announcement at The Game Awards
The Game Awards is set to take place on Thursday, and publishers are starting to drop hints about what games will appear during the show. Capcom's official Twitter account reminded followers about the presentation, leaving fans to assume the publisher will have some presence. While Street Fighter 6 seems like the safest bet, Mega Man fans are hoping to see the blue bomber appear. It's been a while since the company's mascot appeared in a brand-new game, but the show would be the perfect place to debut something like that.
While Mega Man doesn't technically have a new game announced, a collection of past titles is set to release in 2023. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was announced earlier this year, and is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4. As its name implies, the collection compiles games in the Mega Man Battle Network spin-off series. However, a new game centered on the classic version of the character has not released since 2018's Mega Man 11. Hopefully Capcom will have something for fans to see during the show!
Keep reading to see what Mega Man fans are saying about The Game Awards!
There's no shortage of options, Capcom.
Mega Man 12— Scott Holtom (@scott_holtom) December 7, 2022
Mega Man X9
Mega Man Legends 3
Mega Man Battle Network 7
Mega Man ZX3
Mega Man Star Force 4
Rockman Taisen
How has Mega Man Legends not been remastered yet?
Do it already!!! MM legends remaster and give us legends 3 pic.twitter.com/vGYfOJkXdZ— Jon Boots Custer (@BootsCuster) December 7, 2022
Street Fighter seems a bit more plausible.
my brain is telling me street fighter 6
my heart is saying mega man
you know what must be done. pic.twitter.com/027QRh9FTQ— TBS | Brandino (@NeroHendrix) December 7, 2022
Mega Man X fans stand united.
I agree we need a Megaman X9— Cypher2d (@Cypher4d) December 7, 2022
Some would just settle for a release date.
Will we get a release date and a new trailer for Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection at the Game Awards on Thursday?— NintendoPlayStationKingSportsFan7 (@NinPlayStation) December 6, 2022
All this excitement could be for naught.
mega man fans getting ready for the game awards hoping for a new game announcement: https://t.co/JkQ8kBktAW pic.twitter.com/JzcRZkhkNZ— Grayjuner (@grayjuner) December 7, 2022
Keighley has let us down before.
Why is everyone replying with Mega Man.
Don't put all your hope in The Game Awards, it will hurt you at the end. https://t.co/GlUW6biSlA— 🎁 WrApParap 🎁 (@ApParapIsHere) December 7, 2022
Fans are ready to be hurt!
IT BETTER BE MEGA MAN OR ELSE pic.twitter.com/7LG7wQVtEH— Danilo da Seleção (@protagkun) December 6, 2022