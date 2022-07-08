Meta Quests Soon Won't Require Facebook Accounts to Login

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will soon be changing its Meta Quest login structure so that people will no longer have to have a Facebook account to use the devices. The change was first announced late last year, and in a new post shared this week by the Meta Quest team, it was confirmed that this change will take place in August with a new sign-in system put in place for those who don't want to make a Facebook account or don't want to use their own.

You'll naturally still need an account overall to use the Meta Quest family of devices, so if your concerns were related to your info being handed over to Meta, this change might not alleviate your concerns. If you simply didn't want your personal, private Facebook account attached to your virtual reality expeditions, however, this change will be good news.

"Today we're introducing Meta accounts: a new way for people to log into their VR headsets that doesn't require a Facebook account," the Meta team said in a blog post. "When we announced that we would start requiring people to log into Meta Quest using a Facebook account, we received a lot of feedback from the Quest community. We took that feedback into account as we designed a new Meta account structure that gives people flexibility and control."

Those who've been logging into their Meta devices using an Oculus account established before the rebranding to Meta Quest happened will still be able to do so until January 1, 2023, at which point you'll have to "create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile to continue using your Meta VR device," the post said. If you want to keep on using your Facebook account with your Meta devices, you'll be free to do so.

With this transition, a couple of other changes are happening, too. The "Friends" system currently in place will be retooled to show "Followers" instead similar to what Instagram users see on the platform. More privacy options – Open to Everyone, Friends and Family, and Solo – will also be added which should also look familiar to those who use Meta's platforms.

The Meta account changes will occur in August 2022.