Oculus Quests Will No Longer Require Facebook Logins

If you’re an Oculus Quest owner who’s had to maintain a Facebook account to log in to the device and haven’t been too happy about that, you’re in luck. Facebook – the company which recently rebranded itself to “Meta” this week – is ditching the requirement to have a Facebook account if you want to use your Quest’s features. A start date for when this change will be in effect has not been provided, however, so you’ll want to hang onto your Facebook account for now so that you don’t lose access to your content in the future.

Facebook announced the requirement to have an account with the platform in order to use an Oculus Quest device last year. Expectedly, people were none too happy about the idea of having to connect a social media account to their catalog of Quest purchases and products. The backlash was well-documented, but the requirement remained in place.

That’s changing in the future, though we don’t know when. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s recent keynote speech that the Facebook login requirement will be removed in the future. Work has already begun to test “work accounts” for the devices, and within the next year, we’ll see a broader implementation of the change.

“As we’ve focused more on work, and frankly as we’ve heard your feedback more broadly, we’re working on making it so you can log in into Quest with an account other than your personal Facebook account,” Zuckerberg said. “We’re starting to test support for work accounts soon, and we’re working on making a broader shift here, within the next year.”

Over on the social media platform, Facebook’s VP of AR/VR Andrew Bosworth commented on the requirement being removed as well after he confirmed that the Oculus Quest itself was being rebranded and would soon be known as the Meta Quest.

“As we’ve focused more on work, and as we’ve heard feedback from the VR community more broadly, we’re working on new ways to log into Quest that won’t require a Facebook account, landing sometime next year,” Bosworth said. “This is one of our highest priority areas of work internally.”

For those eager to unlink their accounts and access a Quest device without Facebook, hold onto those accounts for now until more information is shared.