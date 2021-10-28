Facebook’s Oculus Quest Is Being Rebranded as Meta Quest

As part of Facebook’s new rebranding initiative, the company has now announced that it is retiring the Oculus name. Instead, the popular VR device will now be called the “Meta Quest.” The announcement was made in a post by Facebook’s VP of AR/VR, Andrew Bosworth. Bosworth went into great detail about how the new name is meant to emphasize the importance of the company’s VR device in its vision for the future. Bosworth also claims that the decision to drop the Oculus name was a difficult one, but the goals for the company remain the same.

“VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product. For this reason, we’re simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand. Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time,” wrote Bosworth.

“We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we’re retiring the name, I can assure you that the original Oculus vision remains deeply embedded in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption for VR today.”

It will be interesting to see how Oculus users react to these changes! A lot of early adoptees have not been happy with the changes that Facebook has implemented since taking over, most notably the fact that users must login using a Facebook account. That caused issues for all users earlier this month when Facebook went down, turning the Oculus into an expensive brick. Mark Zuckerberg has been talking for months about creating a Ready Player One-inspired metaverse, and it seems this is the next step towards that goal. However, it remains to be seen whether that’s something Oculus users are actually interested in.

What do you think of the new name for Oculus? Are you interested in Zuckerberg’s metaverse plans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!