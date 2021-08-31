Metal Gear Solid 5 Servers Shutting Down on PS3 and Xbox 360

✖

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain players on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 are no longer able to make purchases in the game. According to an update from Konami's website, the publisher will be gradually ending all support for the game on these platforms, with Metal Gear Online DLC purchases ceasing on November 30th. On March 1, 2022, the game will be completely removed from sale on the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores, and on May 31, 2022, online services will be completely shut down. The single-player campaign will still be playable after this date, and these plans will not have an impact on the PS4, Xbox One, or PC versions of the game.

Konami did not provide a reason for the move, but continuing to support Metal Gear Solid V on older platforms is probably more trouble than it's worth, at this point. Over the last few years, there has been a lot of focus on the realities of digital preservation and the hurdles that are accompanied by it. Sony was originally planning to close the PlayStation Store on PS3 earlier this year, but plans changed following significant pushback from fans.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain represents a bittersweet entry for fans of the series. The game marks the end of Hideo Kojima's association with the franchise, following a dispute with Konami. Despite the public fallout, Metal Gear Solid V still received significant critical acclaim, selling millions of copies worldwide. However, the game also released at the end of the lifespan of the PS3 and Xbox 360, and the majority of sales were made on other platforms, according to reporting from Destructoid. The small percentage of users that purchased the game on these platforms might be part of the reason Konami feels comfortable ending support for both.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you disappointed that Konami is ending support for these versions of Metal Gear Solid V? Did you purchase the game on either platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Eurogamer]