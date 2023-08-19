Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game Gen Con Spotlight Reveals Solid Snake, Metal Gear REX, and More

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game has had a long journey to release, as it was previously set to be published by IDW Games, but after IDW Games shut down, CMON picked it up and is now bringing the game to market. The board game brings the classic video game's iconic characters and stealth-based gameplay to life in a new way, and the characters and bosses will be represented by gorgeous miniatures on the board. CMON had those miniatures on display at Gen Con this year, and we've got up-close looks at Snake, Meryl, Revolver Ocelot, and the massive Metal Gear REX. You can find all of the images on the next slide, and you can pre-order the game right here.

In Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game, players will work together to take down bosses and complete missions, and you can choose to play as Solid Snake, Meryl Silverburgh, Gray Fox, and Hal Otacon Emmerich. Each character has their own unique traits and abilities, and you'll also have a set of classic equipment from the original game to add to your arsenal as well.

The game puts a priority on stealth, so cover and utilizing distractions is paramount to succeeding. Then there are the boss battles, where you'll face Revolver Ocelot, Cyborg Ninja, Psycho Mantis, Sniper Wolf, Vulcan Raven, and Liquid Snake. These missions will require you to coordinate your attacks to take the boss down, and that also goes for the Metal Gear REX. You can check out all of the new images from Gen Con on the next slide, and you can find the official description for the CMON pre-order exclusive below.

"Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game brings the beloved video game franchise to your tabletop! In this cooperative game designed by Emerson Matsuuchi and illustrated by Marco Checchetto, players take on the role of their favorite video game characters and experience stealthy gameplay and intricate storylines.

The VR Mission Book contains 6 independent Missions that can be played at any moment with any player count. For an additional challenge, players can also choose to experience the Shadow Moses campaign, playing across a 14 Mission-campaign.

This pre-order is for an exclusive edition of the Board Game, the Integral Edition, which features a fully illustrated 109-page graphic novel illustrated by Kenneth Loh, bringing each Mission of the campaign to life, and an exclusive, 13cm tall Metal Gear REX miniature! Whether you're a veteran of the series or a newcomer to the world of Metal Gear Solid, this board game has something to offer you!"

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game is currently scheduled for a May 2024 release.

