CMON Reveals Massive Zombie Galactus, Hints at Marvel Zombies Zombicide

CMON is teaming up with Spin Master Games and Marvel for a new Kickstarter, and since it will be CMON’s 50th Kickstarter, they are going all out for it. The first tease of the campaign was a miniature of Silver Surfer, which of course suggested Galactus would also be involved. That said, no one expected that they were going to deliver the massive Galactus you can see below, who stands at 2 ft tall and 17 inches wide (including his base). That goes double for the fact that it’s Zombie Galactus, so while we are still waiting for the official reveal, the teases suggest that we are getting a Marvel Zombies version of CMON’s hit Zombicide game.

The Zombicide logo was included on the packaging of that second tease, which was revealed by Man vs Meeple, and you can find their full video reveal of the Zombie Galactus here. He’s pretty impressive up-close as well, featuring a lot of gruesome details in his face and throughout his sculpt.

It’s incredible when you see the tiny (in comparison) Silver Surfer standing next to him, and we can’t wait to see how Zombie Galactus interacts with the game, whether it is Zombicide or something else entirely. CMON and Spin Master previously collaborated on the hit Marvel United and X-Men United games, which are fantastic, so hopefully, this game will be no different.

For those unfamiliar with the Zombicide franchise, the game is a cooperative affair where you and your fellow players take control of a crew of survivors in the Zombie apocalypse, and you’ll need to tackle a multitude of missions along your journey to ensure your crew survives and has the equipment and weapons to take down all sorts of undead, including the ultra-powerful Abominations.

Abominations are incredibly deadly and are often bigger than the regular undead minions and players on the board, though they aren’t typically this much bigger. If it is Marvel Zombies Zombicide, taking on Galactus could be incredible, and I can’t wait to see how the game brings the various superhero abilities into the game in the place of more traditional skills. As for characters, Galactus-size events typically involve all the heavy hitters, which over the years have included the Fantastic Four, Thor, and more, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

CMON is going to reveal the game on a YouTube live stream on November 22nd at 3 PM EST right here.

What do you think of Zombie Galactus, and do you think it’s Marvel Zombies Zombicide? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and tabletop with me. onTwitter @MattAguilarCB!