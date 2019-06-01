Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game Reveals Day 1 Edition

It’s been quiet on the Metal Gear Solid Board Game front after it was announced in December of last year, but IDW Games is finally nearing release, and they’ve announced a new pre-order bundle for the anticipated game. The bundle is called the Day 1 Edition, and in addition to the core game those who pre-order will get three exclusive miniatures to use in the game, and they won’t be available after the pre-order closes. Those new miniatures are the Hind D Helicopter, the Tank, and a yet to be announced miniature that will be revealed at a later date.

If that sounds good to you, the Day 1 Edition can be pre-ordered soon, and while no specific date was revealed, we’ll keep you posted when it goes live.

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game is themed after the PlayStation classic of the same name, a game that not only changed stealth games from that point forward but also ushered in the era of Hideo Kojima. Like the game it’s based on, the board game version will feature stealth-based gameplay, with players cooperating in over a dozen missions. Players will maneuver their miniatures across the map, miniatures that allow you to take on the role of iconic characters like Solid Snake, Meryl Silverburgh, Otacon, and Gray Fox, just to name a few.

“Having partnered with Konami in the past to adapt Metal Gear Solid into comics and produce all-new stories in the Silent Hill universe, we are extremely excited to be partnering again to bring Metal Gear Solid to a new gaming medium: tabletop,” said IDW Publishing VP Jerry Bennington. “We know this a beloved franchise with a die-hard fan base, and as such we’re putting all of our energy into producing a premium gaming experience that is exciting to play over and over again.”

Here’s the full rundown of what comes with the game.

Fully co-operative, sandbox, stealth gameplay

Beautifully sculpted, and highly detailed miniatures of the members of Fox Hound and Solid Snake and his allies

1 oversized Metal Gear Rex mini

Over a dozen missions that retell the story of Metal Gear Solid and more than 10 all-new VR missions

8 unique and challenging boss encounters

20 Modular map times allows you to build your own scenarios

No release date has been revealed for Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game, but it is supposed to hit sometime later this year.

