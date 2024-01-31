Metro: Awakening Announced for PlayStation 5, PC

A new Metro game has been announced after a 5 year hiatus for the series. In 2010, a new FPS was released coming off the high that RPG fans felt with Fallout 3. While Fallout: New Vegas was just around the corner to scratch that post-apocalyptic itch, there was another game known as Metro 2033 that made a strong impression on gamers. The game took place in a post-nuclear war version of Russia where people were forced underground in to the Metro tunnels. It was a linear game without an open-world, which is probably what set it apart from Fallout and helped make it a big success.

Two more games were released over the following decade with promises of more, but it has been five years and there has barely been any word on what to expect from the future of the Metro franchise. However, we finally got our first details today after a new entry in the series was announced at the PlayStation State of Play. Metro: Awakening, a new VR entry in the series was revealed. It will be an origin story set before Metro 2033 and feature a new playable character other than Artyum. This may bum some fans out who were hoping to get a proper mainline fourth Metro game, but it at least assures fans Metro continues to exist. The saving grace may be that this is coming from a different developer, Vertigo Games, which may mean 4A Games is working on Metro 4. Metro: Awakening will also come to PC and Meta Quest headsets.

"It's an origins story, set before the events of Metro 2033, that both offers a whole new angle for Metro fans, and a fantastic starting point for seasoned VR players ready to put on the gas mask," said Associate Game Director Samar Louwe. "Set in 2028, the all-new story is penned by series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky. You play as Serdar, a doctor searching for his wife amongst the claustrophobic, irradiated metro tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow. As Serdar ventures deeper into the Metro his courage and sanity will be tested by the supernatural forces he encounters, and will set in motion the events that lead to his spiritual awakening as something else entirely…"

As of right now, the game is set to come to PSVR2 in 2024. We don't know much else beyond that, but it looks like a promising title for VR users. PlayStation VR2 has been in need of some big AAA titles, so this should inject some life into the headset.