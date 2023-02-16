Metro Exodus Sequel Rumor Suggests Game's Reveal and Release Is Imminent

A follow-up to Metro Exodus may be on the horizon. The Metro series is one of the most interesting franchises of the last decade, serving as a more linear competitor to post-apocalyptic games like Fallout. It's very story driven and sees players fill the shoes of Artyom, a ranger who roams the metros and wastelands of Russia following a nuclear holocaust. Each game in the series has gotten better and better by deepening the rich story, expanding the gameplay, and so much more. However, it has been quite some time since we got any meaningful updates on the future of the series.

The last game in the franchise, Metro Exodus, was released in 2019 and we've been waiting for more ever since. While the studio behind the game, 4A Games, has confirmed it is working on a new game in the series, we know nothing about it. Thankfully, Insider Gaming has a new report that sheds some light on what's to come. The report details that the game is quite far along in development and its actually fully playable in its current state. It's beleived that the game will be revealed later this year and possibly be released as soon as 2024. This hopefully means we won't have to wait long between reveal to release, creating a quick marketing cycle that won't leave players longing for the game for years.

A five-ish year development cycle would make sense for a game of this scale, especially when you consider the fact the studio had to deal with the pandemic and the Ukraine war. Only time will tell how the game turns out, but so far, the studio is 3 for 3. We can only hope something similar will come to fruition for the fourth Metro game. There's really no telling what this new entry will be about, but it will be the first game to be built with the new consoles totally in mind.

