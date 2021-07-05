Metro Exodus Developer Hiring for a New IP

✖

The developers of Metro Exodus have listed a number of job openings for a new IP. 4A Games is hiring for several roles, including "Technical Designer New IP." These jobs all seem to be based in the company's headquarters in Sliema, Malta, and its sub-studio in Kyiv, Ukraine. As such, those interested in developing games remotely will have to look elsewhere! 4A Games just released the next-gen upgrade for Metro Exodus, so it seems that the studio is ready to move on to whatever will come next. Since they're currently in the hiring stages, however, we probably won't know more about the project for some time.

4A Games advertised one of the new roles in a Tweet, which can be found embedded below.

While online job listings give developers a much bigger pool of potential applicants, they have also given gamers an inside look at things happening behind the scenes. Some job listings can be pretty explicit about what a developer is looking for, giving hints at future plans for the company. Unfortunately, there isn't a whole lot to go on from the job listings for 4A Games. Perhaps the studio is aware that some fans try to get information out of these things, but if that is the case, the developer has done a pretty good job keeping any potential spoilers hidden!

In addition to the new IP, 4A Games is also working on a new entry in the Exodus franchise. Announced last year, the title will be built from the ground-up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game will apparently take full advantage of the powers of both consoles, offering support for ray tracing, multiplayer features, and more. Since then, no new details about that project have emerged, but it seems that 4A Games should be pretty busy for some time!

[H/T: PC Gamer]