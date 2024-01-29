New Metro Game Leaks Ahead of Announcement

A new installment in the Metro video game series from Deep Silver seems to have leaked prior to an impending announcement. To date, there have been three mainline entries in the Metro franchise that include Metro 2033, Metro: Last Light, and Metro Exodus. Following the launch of Exodus back in 2019, though, developer 4A Games has been laying low and hasn't disclosed its future plans for the series. If a new leak is to be believed, however, this silence shouldn't continue for much longer.

According to video game leaker @Kurakasis on X (or Twitter), the next game in the Metro series is set to be titled Metro Awakening and will be announced "very soon." Unlike previous titles in the series, Awakening is said to be a VR game. It's noted that Metro Awakening might not be an experience that takes place solely in VR, nor is it known if the game will be single-player or multiplayer-centric. Either way, these details should come about shortly if Awakening is shown off to the public soon.

If a reveal of Metro Awakening does happen in short order, this Wednesday is likely where the announcement would take place. PlayStation confirmed this morning that it's planning to hold its next State of Play event on January 31. An appearance from 4A Games and Metro at the showcase hasn't been confirmed just yet, but insider Nick Baker has hinted that the State of Play will feature new information on the franchise. Given this tease combined with the fact that PlayStation itself has said it will talk more about games coming to PlayStation VR2 during the presentation, it's starting to seem like Metro Awakening will absolutely be unveiled on Wednesday.

