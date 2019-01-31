Metro Creator Says Making ‘Metro Exodus’ An Epic Games Exclusive Could Mean the Death of the Series (UPDATE)

Update: An Epic Games representative reached out with more translations about the interaction between the creator and fans. It appears the the original report from GamingBolt was taken out of context, the below images are further pieces of the conversation regarding Glukhovsky seeming in favor of the jump from Steam:

Original Story …

The Metro Exodus community was divided when the team over at Deep Silver suddenly swapped the title’s availability from Steam over to the newly revealed Epic Games store. Some didn’t feel affected at all, while others straight up review bombed the former Steam listing. Now the series creator is weighing in on the debate and according to him, it doesn’t look good.

Dmitri Glukhovsky, the writer of the books that inspired the incredible gaming franchise as well as the writer for the upcoming title, took to his Instagram with a picture of a steam engine from the game with a caption that read, “Steam was not enough for our steam train.” When one fan commented saying that he was killing the Metro franchise as we know it, he simply responded with “I am standing by and watching it being killed.”

Though the original post has since been taken down, the Internet lives forever. One Redditor thought to screengrab the Instagram post before it was gone for good:

Given the nature of his response, it seems that the creator might feel similarly to that of Valve when the announcement of the exclusivity was first revealed. Calling the move “unfair,” the PC client took to the game’s store page with an update to fans:

“We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers, especially after a long pre-sale period. We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15th release date, but we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know.”

Good news for those that had already pre-ordered the game through the Valve client, pre-orders will be honored and the exclusivity is only for a year. Still, some in the community are saying that the damage has been done.

