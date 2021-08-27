Metroid Dread Reveals Return of Popular Character in New Trailer

Metroid Dread is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2021 for Nintendo Switch owners, and to help continue building hype towards launch, Nintendo today released a new trailer for the game. While the trailer itself is noteworthy because it provides more details of the narrative surrounding Metroid Dread, longtime fans of the franchise will find themselves recognizing a familiar face in this latest video.

As a whole, this new trailer for Metroid Dread (which can be viewed at the top of the page) features a ton of new gameplay footage from the upcoming Switch title. While we get more looks at how Samus will be blasting away foes this time around, the trailer also contains a handful of cutscenes that show off some of the big baddies that the intergalactic bounty hunter will be facing off against.

A mysterious figure has got a fierce bone to pick with Samus. What appears to be a Chozo, a species said to be peaceful but now rarely seen, doesn’t appear so peaceful here. The reason they’re attacking Samus remains a mystery…#MetroidDread pic.twitter.com/SyzFxWrVdR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2021

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing that is seen in this new Metroid Dread trailer is that a popular character from the franchise's history will be making a return. Specifically, that character happens to be Kraid, which is a monstrous lizard-like creature that has been in the series dating back to the original Metroid. Kraid last showed up in a Metroid title with Super Metroid, meaning that he hasn't been seen in a proper installment in over 20 years. That being said, Kraid is likely synonymous for many Nintendo fans thanks to his appearance in Super Smash Bros. Melee, where he appeared in one of the game's most notable stages.

If you didn't already have Metroid Dread circled on your calendar, the game is set to release later this fall on October 8, 2021. And since this is a Nintendo first-party title, that means you'll only be able to play it on the Nintendo Switch platform.

So how do you feel about Metroid Dread after seeing this latest trailer? Does it make you any more excited for launch in the coming months? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.