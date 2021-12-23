Metroid Dread Player Discovers Incredible Detail Two Months Later

Metroid Dread has been out for roughly two months and isn’t a very long game, yet players are still discovering new details about the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive game. That said, in order to recognize and appreciate the latest detail, you’re going to have to tap into your Metroid nostalgia. Metroid Dread isn’t a game known for its incredible attention to detail or an endless number of easter eggs, but this doesn’t mean it has a complete scarcity of either, as players have been slowly discovering.

Taking to Twitter, user NintenDoge relayed word of an easter egg to the series’ legacy that can be found in the game right before Kraid. That said, the detail is very easy to miss. In fact, unless you’re looking very, very closely you’re probably not even going to notice it, which explains why it seems like nobody knew about this detail before the tweet.

Below, you can check out the easter egg for yourself:

Subtle little easter egg I found today in Dread, right before Kraid#Metroid #MetroidDread pic.twitter.com/sJde8OG9v4 — CaptainDoge1 (@CaptainDoge1) December 16, 2021

At the moment of publishing, no one involved with the game has commented on this apparent easter egg. We don’t expect that this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Metroid Dread is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on it and all things Nintendo, click here.

“Nintendo’s Metroid franchise has long been known for its high quality,” read the opening of our review of the game. “While the series has had a couple of missteps over the last 35 years, games like Super Metroid and Metroid Prime are regarded as some of the greatest of all time. Metroid Dread is the first game in the franchise to appear on Nintendo Switch, and fans of the platform will be happy to know that it continues the proud tradition of the series by delivering one of the console’s must-own titles and an experience that easily ranks among the best in the Metroid series.”