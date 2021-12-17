Nintendo Switch Gets One of PS4 and PS5’s Highest-Rated Exclusive Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners can now buy one of the PS4 and PS5’s highest-rated exclusives. PlayStation is known for its exclusive games. The PS4 is no exception, and the PS5 is looking poised to continue this legacy. Across both consoles, PlayStation fans exclusively enjoy high-quality games like Persona 5, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Demon’s Souls Remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, this is not an extensive list, and it includes some console exclusives. In 2021 specifically, PlayStation fans got exclusives and console exclusives like Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. What also came out this year was, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a PlayStation console exclusive until this week because this week it came to the Nintendo Switch.

While it’s not the biggest or most notable release of the year, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is one of the highest-rated games of the year, releasing to a very impressive Metacritic score of 90. Developed by lone-wolf developer Greg Lobanov and published by Finji, it’s a 2D adventure game that Switch users can now cop for $20 and 1.4 GB of space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world,” reads an official pitch of the game.

The game’s official pitch continues:

“Something terrible happened. Chicory, superstar artist and wielder of the Brush, is missing, and all the color in the land vanished with her. It’s up to you, Chicory’s number one fan, to pick up the Brush and fill in for her. It’s a big job… but you’re ready for it! Probably!”

