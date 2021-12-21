Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Popular RPG Very Soon

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners will soon be able to enjoy a popular RPG meets third-person shooter, or at least that’s what a new leak has revealed. Many games don’t release on the Nintendo Switch, but come to the platform later via port. This is a common sequence and it’s one that’s about to repeat again with Remnant: From the Ashes, one of 2019’s sleeper hits from developer Gunfire Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment.

At the moment of publishing, the 2019 title has not been announced for the Nintendo Switch, however, it has been rated for the platform by both the ESRB and PEGI, the rating organizations responsible for rating games for release in North America and Europe, respectively. In other words, while this is a leak and not official news straight from the horse’s mouth, there’s no need to take it with a grain of salt. Not only does this confirm the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, but it implies it’s going to release soon, as games are typically only rated for release by PEGI and ESRB when they are near release.

Below, you can read more about the game, and check out its official announcement trailer:

“Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures,” reads an official pitch of the game. “As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.”

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, whether this is courtesy of the aforementioned duo debunking the leak or officially confirming it.

