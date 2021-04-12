Metroid Prime Fan Demo Recreates the Nintendo Game in 2D

✖

In 2002, Metroid Prime released on the Nintendo GameCube, bringing the franchise to 3D for the very first time. However, one group of fans is now taking the concept and bringing it to the realm of 2D! Developed by Team SCU, Prime 2D has been in the works since 2004. Since then, the project has apparently changed significantly, as the team has looked for ways to offer an experience faithful to Metroid Prime, but built completely from the ground up. Team SCU has now released the first demo for the game, and fans can check out how far things have progressed!

Readers can find out more by checking out the link in the Tweet embedded below.

Team SCU presents our first public demo of our passion project, Prime 2D. Download and try today! https://t.co/95Rcrh1GpF Demo version: 0.1.21.4.1 pic.twitter.com/v1Z3aPUx8B — Team SCU (@team_scu) April 6, 2021

While Metroid Prime released to critical acclaim, younger fans might not realize how controversial the game was when it was first revealed. Many were skeptical about the game's first-person perspective. However, developer Retro Studios was able to faithfully replicate the gameplay from the 2D series entries. Two more Metroid Prime games were released over the years, and a fourth entry has been announced for Nintendo Switch.

Given that history, the idea of bringing the game to 2D is certainly an interesting one! Unfortunately, Nintendo does not have the best history when it comes to fan projects such as Prime 2D, and it's possible the demo will end up removed, as a result. As of this writing, the demo remains available for download, but it's hard to say how long that might last. As such, those interested in checking it out will want to do so while it still remains available.

Fan projects have an interesting relationship with the video game industry. Some companies have embraced them, but others are more protective about their IP. Notably, Freedom Planet began life as a fan project before its developers decided to go in a different direction. It's possible that could end up being the case for Prime 2D someday. For now, the fan game remains an interesting homage to a Nintendo classic!

