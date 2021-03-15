Among Us: Fan Trailer Turns It Into a Nintendo Game Boy Game

✖

Among Us fan and YouTube animator @LumpyTouch has co-created a Game Boy-inspired platforming game featuring a pair of Imposters! The fan game is titled Super Imposter Bros. and it will be released soon as a free game. Super Imposter Bros. was made using the GB Studio retro game creator in a collaboration between @LumpyTouch (designs), Danee (programming) and @_melonadem (music). Fans should keep in mind that the title is not specifically endorsed by InnerSloth, but the Among Us developer has commented on the game's trailer, noting its enthusiasm for the project. Fans will definitely want to keep an eye on this one!

The trailer for Super Imposter Bros. can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

It's a platformer/choose your own adventure made with @GBStudioDev. Art by me, programing/design by Danee. Features an AMAZING original soundtrack by @_melonadem Currently undergoing bug-testing, will release for free soon! — Lumpy (@LumpyTouch) March 14, 2021

What's really impressive about the trailer is the way that it faithfully replicates the feel of Among Us, while also channeling the heart of Game Boy Color platformers. The music in the trailer is incredibly catchy, and the different environments on the ship should give the game some welcome variety. Even the cinematic sequences look stellar! Developers rarely weigh-in on fan projects, so it's notable that InnerSloth seems so excited about the project. It's certainly a testament to the trailer's quality, but it also says a lot about InnerSloth and its success with Among Us. It really is amazing how much the game and its community have grown over the last year!

Super Imposter Bros. is actually the second Game Boy-inspired Among Us project from @LumpyTouch. Last fall, the creator released a video showing how the classic version of Among Us might look if it were released for the Nintendo handheld. Unlike Super Imposter Bros., that project was only partially playable and wasn't released online; it merely imagined how the game might work on the handheld. Instead of playing online, players would have to use the Game Boy Link Cable, of course!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? What do you think of the Game Boy-inspired project? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!