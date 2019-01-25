‘Metroid Prime Trilogy’ For Nintendo Switch Reportedly Already Complete

Today, Nintendo revealed that not only was it delaying Metroid Prime 4, but that development on the title was starting over from scratch with a new studio, suggesting that we won’t be seeing it for quite some time.

Now, as you may know, it’s been rumored for awhile that not only is Nintendo looking to bring back the beloved dormant franchise, but it’s looking to bring it back in a big way. More specifically, in addition to a new series’ installment, Nintendo is also reportedly developing a Metroid Prime Trilogy remake/remaster of sorts for the Nintendo Switch to accompany the release of 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unsubstantiated rumors have suggested this is the case for awhile. However, rumblings of such a product didn’t really pick up until this past December, when a Swedish Retailer seemingly leaked the product with an early listing. Apparently, the trilogy was to be announced at The Game Awards 2018 alongside MP4, or at least around it, but now it seems like the delay of MP4 postponed this, or at least that’s what Game Informer’s Imran Khan speculates. Further, the journalist also claims that development of the trilogy is actually already done.

Huh, I guess that explains where Metroid Prime Trilogy disappeared to. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) January 25, 2019

It’s been long done. Initial announcement was supposed to be last month. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) January 25, 2019

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt like any report, rumor, leak, etc. It seems more than likely a Metroid Prime Trilogy is a real thing at this point, but the finer details around it, including its development state, haven’t been reported on beyond a few tweets from Khan. However, it appears Khan has an inside source, otherwise he wouldn’t make such a bold claim.

At this point, all we can do is wait and see. If Nintendo wants to wait to release the product closer to the launch of MP4, it may be a long wait. If it’s just waiting until it has something to show of MP4, maybe, we’ll hear something come E3 this June.

Anyway, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Metroid.